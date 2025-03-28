Residency dispute in Okolona goes to State Supreme Court

OKALONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A residency dispute in the race for Okolona Town Marshal goes all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Tommie Ivy Sr. filed a complaint with the Okolona Municipal Democratic Executive Committee challenging whether Unshay Randle met residency requirements for the election.

A special judge ruled in favor of Ivy on March 10.

Randle appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Today, Justices dismissed Randle’s appeal.

