Safety checkpoint in Baldwyn ends in drug arrest

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A safety checkpoint lands a Baldwyn man in the Prentiss County Jail.

While conducting a recent safety checkpoint, Baldwyn Police officers reportedly detected the smell of marijuana in one of the vehicles.

Officers said the driver acknowledged having pot in the car, leading officers to search the vehicle.

During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of cocaine and a gun.

They arrested the driver, Justin Murphy, and charged him with Possession of Schedule two Narcotics, enhanced with a firearm.

Murphy’s bond was set at 10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.