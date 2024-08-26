Sales Assistant (Columbus, MS)

WCBI Job Description

Sales Assistant

Department: Sales

Reports to: General Manager / General Sales Manager

Responsibilities:

Contract Sales Entry

Check discrepancies daily for Late Runs or Technical Difficulties and notify clients

Work with affiliates on program changes/specials that affects inventory and notify sales

Assist Traffic with the missing copy reports

Input and maintain programming in Wide Orbit for all 3 stations

Maintain the Account List

Maintain the Quarterly Sports Calendar

Email daily/weekly spot times and log verifications to clients

Email sales information to clients/agencies as needed

Maintain sales sponsorship worksheets

Assist accounting with co-op scripts for billing

Prepare weekly skim and unit usage report

Prepare and negotiate make good offers for National and Regional Accounts

Prepare weekly reporting for the Digital Sales Manager if needed

Assist in Sales Support positions when needed

Assist Promotions Department with organizing events/station promotions when needed

Assist with event sales

Perform other duties as assigned

Abilities/Skills:

Strong computer skills

Ability to follow detailed instructions/letters and numbers

Demonstrate efficient time and work habits

Ability to effectively interact with staff and management

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Ability to organize work and job responsibilities

Ability to communicate in person, telephone or in writing/email

Display strong desire to work in a team environment to help reach our goals

Critical Thinker!

To Apply:

Send a Resume or link to your LinkedIn page to employment@wcbi.com – attn: Bert Sparks

OTHER INFORMATION: No Telephone calls please.We utilize DMV, criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.