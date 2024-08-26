Sales Assistant (Columbus, MS)
WCBI Job Description
Sales Assistant
Department: Sales
Reports to: General Manager / General Sales Manager
Responsibilities:
Contract Sales Entry
Check discrepancies daily for Late Runs or Technical Difficulties and notify clients
Work with affiliates on program changes/specials that affects inventory and notify sales
Assist Traffic with the missing copy reports
Input and maintain programming in Wide Orbit for all 3 stations
Maintain the Account List
Maintain the Quarterly Sports Calendar
Email daily/weekly spot times and log verifications to clients
Email sales information to clients/agencies as needed
Maintain sales sponsorship worksheets
Assist accounting with co-op scripts for billing
Prepare weekly skim and unit usage report
Prepare and negotiate make good offers for National and Regional Accounts
Prepare weekly reporting for the Digital Sales Manager if needed
Assist in Sales Support positions when needed
Assist Promotions Department with organizing events/station promotions when needed
Assist with event sales
Perform other duties as assigned
Abilities/Skills:
Strong computer skills
Ability to follow detailed instructions/letters and numbers
Demonstrate efficient time and work habits
Ability to effectively interact with staff and management
Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
Ability to organize work and job responsibilities
Ability to communicate in person, telephone or in writing/email
Display strong desire to work in a team environment to help reach our goals
Critical Thinker!
To Apply:
Send a Resume or link to your LinkedIn page to employment@wcbi.com – attn: Bert Sparks
OTHER INFORMATION: No Telephone calls please.We utilize DMV, criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.