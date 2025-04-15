Sallie Gray hosts annual Hat Day event at Columbus Arts Council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hats in all shapes and sizes took center stage at the Columbus Arts Council for the Sallie Gray Hat Day.

The annual event features hand-made hats from community members around the area.

The day looks to recognize the almost 99-year-old’s life and legacy.

Gray played a significant role in the Sims Scott community, and this is one way they are honoring the programs she put in place.

This year, Director Greg Lewis teamed up with Executive Director Quan Walker at the Columbus Arts Council for the fashion show.

“It’s just beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. Even though I can’t get around like I used to, I enjoy all my friends and the people that make this a beautiful day for me,” said Sallie Gray.

Sallie Gray’s Annual Hat Day has been happening for over 30 years.

Attendees even had the opportunity to chat with Ms. Gray.

