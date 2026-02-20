Lee County pulls SROS from highway for traffic detail in front of Shannon schools

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After losing two School Resource Officers and another close call this morning, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced today that the Lee County Sheriff’s Department will no longer have an SRO in the roadways directing traffic at Shannon Primary and Shannon Elementary.

Johnson told WCBI that they can no longer safely continue having an SRO on the highway.

Johnson said they’re meeting with the Lee County School District Superintendent and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to come up with a more effective way to safely handle school traffic in the area.

He said they’re working to improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of the Lee County deputies, students, staff, and families.

He asked that families make arrangements to allow time for student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Johnson said they appreciate the community’s patience and understanding in the matter.

