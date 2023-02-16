School schedule changes for Thursday, February 15th

Amory School District– closed Thursday

Chickasaw County School District (Houston-Houlka) – Closed Thursday

Choctaw County– Closed Thursday.

Columbus Christian Academy – Dismissing at Noon

Columbus FUMC Early Learning Center – Closed Thursday

Columbus Municipal School District – Closed

EMCC– Will close at 11 AM

Fayette County– Remote learning Thursday

Hebron Christian– Closed Thursday.

Kinder College Learning Center – West Point – Closed Thursday

Louisville Schools – Early Dismissals will begin at Noon

Lowndes County School District – Early Dismissal: 12:30PM

Monroe County School District – Closed Thursday

Nettleton School District – Closed Thursday

Northeast Mississippi Community College – Classes will be Virtual – All Offices Closed – Regular Schedule will resume at 4:00 PM

Oak Hill Academy – Closed Thursday

Starkville Oktibbeha County School District – Early Dismissals: All car riders will begin dismissal at 12:00pm. PreK-5th grade bus routes will begin dismissal at 12:00pm. 6th-12th grade bus routes will begin dismissal at 12:45pm.

Tomorrow’s Pride Early Center– Dismiss at 12:30 PM

Victory Christian Academy– Dismiss at 12:00 PM

Webster County Schools – Closed Thursday

West Point Consolidated School District– Will be remote Thursday

Heritage Elementary– Dismiss at noon

Heritage High School– Dismiss at 12:15 PM

Petty’s Christian Child Care– Closed Thursday

*Will continue to update through the night*