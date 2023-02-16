School schedule changes for Thursday, February 15th
Amory School District– closed Thursday
Chickasaw County School District (Houston-Houlka) – Closed Thursday
Choctaw County– Closed Thursday.
Columbus Christian Academy – Dismissing at Noon
Columbus FUMC Early Learning Center – Closed Thursday
Columbus Municipal School District – Closed
EMCC– Will close at 11 AM
Fayette County– Remote learning Thursday
Hebron Christian– Closed Thursday.
Kinder College Learning Center – West Point – Closed Thursday
Louisville Schools – Early Dismissals will begin at Noon
Lowndes County School District – Early Dismissal: 12:30PM
Monroe County School District – Closed Thursday
Nettleton School District – Closed Thursday
Northeast Mississippi Community College – Classes will be Virtual – All Offices Closed – Regular Schedule will resume at 4:00 PM
Oak Hill Academy – Closed Thursday
Starkville Oktibbeha County School District – Early Dismissals: All car riders will begin dismissal at 12:00pm. PreK-5th grade bus routes will begin dismissal at 12:00pm. 6th-12th grade bus routes will begin dismissal at 12:45pm.
Tomorrow’s Pride Early Center– Dismiss at 12:30 PM
Victory Christian Academy– Dismiss at 12:00 PM
Webster County Schools – Closed Thursday
West Point Consolidated School District– Will be remote Thursday
Heritage Elementary– Dismiss at noon
Heritage High School– Dismiss at 12:15 PM
Petty’s Christian Child Care– Closed Thursday
*Will continue to update through the night*