Scrap Metal Pile Goes Up In Flames

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pile of scrap metal goes up in flames on Monday and it takes firefighters hours to put out.

The blaze started about 11 AM at Columbus Scrap on what is known as “The Island.”

Assistant Fire Chief Duane Hughes tells WCBI it’s believed insulation inside of scrap refrigerators, washing machines, or dryers could have sparked the blaze.

He says recent high temperatures could have played a contributing role.

However, the exact cause of the blaze will take some time to investigate.

No one was injured during the fire.

The size of the fire was one of the difficult aspects of putting out the flames.

This afternoon, Lowndes County District 5 Volunteer Firefighters put foam on the smoldering fire.