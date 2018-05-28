Search continues for man missing after catastrophic flooding

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — One person is missing after a flash flood in Ellicott City, Maryland, Sunday. It’s the second time the city has dealt with catastrophic damage in just two years.

In the devastating deja vu, raging rivers of water tore through the heart of the city, leaving homes and businesses flooded and some residents scrambling for dry ground. Fire officials say about 300 people were rescued, and 30 people were in serious danger.

- Advertisement -

Eddison Hermond, 39, is still unaccounted for. The Army National Guard member was helping a woman find her pet when he was swept away. Search crews are bringing in drones and K-9 units to help find him.

Social Media / REUTERS

Some businesses had only recently reopened after what was supposed to be once in a lifetime flooding two years ago. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said the county had just received funding for planned storm retention ponds and extra drainage pipes to prevent this kind of flooding from happening again.

Meanwhile, property owners are bracing themselves for the damage, including Jason Barnes, who owns a toy store.

“I think our ground level might be OK but I’m pretty sure our basement with all our online inventory, all our supplies for shipping and stuff like that is gone,” he said.

The rain propelled the muddy flood water down through Ellicott City. Thick mud now covers backyards, up to some windows.