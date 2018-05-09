Search for stolen car suspect in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Pontotoc Police and Crime Stoppers need your help finding a suspect in a stolen car case.

On May 3rd, a 1999 Blue and Silver Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from a detail shop located on Industrial Drive in Pontotoc.

Authorities are searching for Montrell Pegues. Puegues is a 23-year-old black male. He is 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

An arrest warrant for Pegues for Motor Vehicle Theft was issued in the Municipal Court of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

As of this time, the truck has not been recovered and Pegues is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.