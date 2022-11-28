Several county runoff elections scheduled for tomorrow, November 28

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters will head to the polls in several runoff elections Tuesday.

Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided.

There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties.

A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County in tomorrow’s runoff.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 28.

