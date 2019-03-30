A Few Severe Storms Remain Possible This Evening

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING INTO TONIGHT: Look for more clouds than not. A few scattered showers in the afternoon hours continue to push through, but they remain non-severe. The window of opportunity for a few severe storm is along the cold front which moves in late this afternoon through the mid evening hours. While the threat is low, storms look to develop over us and push quickly to the east, meaning we’ve got a window of opportunity for at least a few hours.

Currently, the main threats with any storms in our area will be large hail up to quarter size. There is a chance that some hail stones may approach golf ball sized in stronger storms, particularly in West Alabama towards the I-65 corridor from Huntsville to Birmingham. Another concern is the chance for damaging winds in excess of 60 mph with any strong storm. The threat for tornadoes remains low, but a spin-up isn’t out of the question. Overall, the atmosphere does not look like it will produce a severe weather outbreak, but at least a few severe storms remain expected.

After 10PM, the cold front will have pushed to our south and east, helping to usher in cooler and drier air. North winds will be between 10-20 mph tonight, with gusts perhaps a bit higher. By morning, look for temperatures to fall into the low 40s and even upper 30s in a few spots.

SUNDAY: Look for the sun to return but it will be noticeably cooler. Highs may top out only in the mid to upper 50s. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will keep a chill going all day long.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A frost or freeze threat returns to the region. We expect lows in the mid to low 30s so you may need to protect your tender plants yet again.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Fair but seasonally cooler temperatures are expected with highs only in the 60s. We also may very well see frost area-wide as lows fall into the low 30s and even upper 20s Sunday night into Monday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’re back to seasonal temperatures in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Another storm system winds up and heads our way. We’ve got the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but as of now we anticipate most of the action should push to the east in time for the weekend. We’ll monitor.

