Shakira appears before Spanish judge in $16.4 million tax evasion case

By
CBS News
-
0

English-speaking ISIS supporters exploit messaging app

Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, is being used by ISIS supporters to communicate, a new report says

- Advertisement -

14M ago

West Point cadet killed, 20 wounded in training accident

Emergency crews responded to an accident at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point

updated 6M ago

Slain soldier’s dad unhappy with Pentagon action over Niger ambush

Ex-defense chief Mattis ordered review, worried lower ranking soldiers were taking too much blame, but replacement Patrick Shanahan has recommended no more top brass be punished

1H ago

R. Kelly due in court, faces 11 new sex assault charges

The award-winning R&B singer has denied the allegations against him

updated 3M ago

What is D-Day? Remembering the storied 1944 invasion of Normandy

The largest seaborne invasion in history set the stage of liberating Europe from Nazi rule

1H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE