Sheriff announces missing 4-year-old’s body has been found in Walker County, AL

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The search for a 4-year-old Alabama boy came to a conclusion this (Friday) afternoon, as the Walker County, Alabama Sheriff announced the boy’s body had been found.

According to CBS affiliate WIAT, Johnathan Boley, along with his dog, was last seen walking away from his father’s property on Hwy 195 and into a wooded area on New Year’s Eve around 11:30 am.

Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said Boley’s 6-year-old brother last saw him crossing under a fence.

On Thursday, the father of Johnathan, Jameson Boley, was arrested after explosive materials were found in his home during the search for Johnathon.

Court records show Jameson has active warrants for the unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device and chemical endangerment of a child.

“Like so many of you across our community, we’re aware and devastated by this news. Jonathan was an adventurous boy. He loved the outdoors. I ask you to be respectful to the family. This is going to be a very hard time; this is going to be a hard time for our community. It’s going to be very hard for the volunteer team that did an outstanding job to find Jonathan. This is not the outcome we wanted to see. We were hopeful for a positive outcome, but again I can’t thank you enough for taking your time and showing this family the support that you’ve done,” said Smith.

A volunteer search for Johnathan was temporarily suspended Thursday after the discovery of what authorities believed to be explosive devices near the property.

According to Smith, the volunteers were on the lookout for explosives due to devices that were found inside Jameson Boley’s home.

Sheriff Smith later reported that none of the devices found across from the home were found to be explosive.

