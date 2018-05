TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A gunshot victim is in the hospital with police still searching for the suspected shooter.

Police need your help finding Tia Presley.

Before 11:30 Wednesday night, Presley was allegedly involved in an argument that led to gunfire at an apartment complex on Green Tee Road.

Presley is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

If you know anything call Northeast Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8477.