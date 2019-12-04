SPD asking for information on convenience store armed robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville PD asked for help finding the suspect who robbed a convenience store Tuesday night.

Around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Sprint Mart on Academy Road for an armed robbery.

Now, officers are asking for help identifying the man in the picture above captured on surveillance video.

No other information about the robbery is being released at this time.

If anyone has information on this armed robbery or the suspect, you are asked to call Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

Information can also be sent to SPD online by clicking here.