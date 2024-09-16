Sports Anchor/MMJ

WCBI has an immediate opening for a Sports Anchor/MMJ

We are in the heart of the Southeastern Conference, along with national-championship community college teams, and where high sports still reign.

Mississippi State University (20 minutes), Ole Miss (1 hr. 30 min), and Alabama (1 hour) are in close proximity to the station.

WCBI follows the teams to bowl games, NCAA tournament competitions, and the College World Series. We create special shows and content for our SEC schools, community colleges, and high school teams.

Our ideal candidate will be creative, have high energy on and off camera, know how to tell student-athletes stories, and have a competitive edge. We want a person who writes conversationally for our viewers.

There will also be opportunities for our next Sports MMJ to do live shots at sporting events across the country. They must have good sports judgment, especially in tight deadline situations. We want a leader and a communicator that can work independently.

Experience with ENPS, producing, and Adobe Premiere Pro is preferred. Linear editing experience is a must along with shooting. The candidate must be able to carry up to 50 lbs of equipment.

We want someone who knows how to be a professional in a competitive sports environment while on social media and be engaged with our viewers. The candidate must be well-versed in general sports knowledge.

You will work nights, weekends, and holidays as scheduled.

Experience at a commercial television station is preferred.

There will be opportunities to anchor sportscasts as you gain more experience.

If you feel you’re a fit for this position, please send your resume and a link to your reel to joeybarnes@wcbi.com