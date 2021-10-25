Sports Anchor/Multi-Media Journalist

WCBI has an immediate opening for a Sports Anchor/MMJ.

We are in the heart of the Southeastern Conference, along with national-championship community college teams, and where high school sports still reign.

Mississippi State University (20 minutes), Ole Miss (1 hr. 30 min), and Alabama (1 hour) are in close proximity to the station.

WCBI follows the teams to bowl games, NCAA tournament competitions, and the College World Series. We create special shows and content for our SEC schools, community colleges, and high school teams.

Our ideal candidate will be creative, have high energy on and off camera, will know how to tell the stories of student-athletes, and has a competitive edge. We want a person that writes conversationally for our viewers.

There will also be opportunities for our next Sports MMJ to do live shots at sporting events across the country. They must have good sports judgment, especially in tight deadline situations. We want a leader and a communicator that can work independently.

Experience with ENPS, producing, and Adobe Premiere Pro is preferred. Linear editing experience is a must along with shooting. The candidate must be able to carry up to 50 lbs. of equipment.

We want someone who knows how to be a professional in a competitive sports environment while on social media and be engaged with our viewers. The candidate must be well-versed in general sports knowledge.

You will work nights, weekends, and holidays as scheduled.

Experience at a commercial television station is preferred.

There will be opportunities to anchor sportscasts as you gain more experience.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Send cover letter and resume to:

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

PO Box 271

Columbus, MS 39701

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)