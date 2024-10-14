Sports Director

WCBI-TV is looking for its next great Sports Director to lead an award-winning sports team.

We are in the heart of the Southeastern Conference, along with national-championship community college teams, and where high sports still reign.

Mississippi State University, Ole Miss, and Alabama are within 90 minutes of the station.

WCBI follows the teams to bowl games, NCAA tournament competitions, and the College World Series. We create special shows and content for our SEC schools, community colleges, and high school teams.

Our ideal candidate will be creative, have high energy on and off camera, know how to tell student-athletes stories, and have a competitive edge. We want a person who writes conversationally for our viewers.

There will also be opportunities to do live shots at sporting events across the country. You must have good sports judgment, especially in tight deadline situations. We want a leader and a communicator that can work independently.

WCBI is looking for someone who can manage the sports department and make leadership decisions for coverage while managing travel plans and schedules. You will work in coordination with the news director for sports shows, special assignments, and content creation online and on-air. This experienced sports journalist will work with the leadership team to set sports priorities for the station and help manage resources to tell those stories. The Sports Director must be able to manage, schedule, and motivate our sports team.

Experience with ENPS, producing, and Adobe Premiere Pro is preferred. Linear editing experience is a must along with shooting. The candidate must be able to carry up to 50 lbs of equipment.

We want someone who knows how to be a professional in a competitive sports environment while on social media and be engaged with our viewers. The candidate must be well-versed in general sports knowledge.

You will work nights, weekends, and holidays as scheduled.

Experience at a commercial television station is REQUIRED. This is not a first job position, this is a next step in your career position.

WCBI and its viewers are passionate about sports and we want a passionate person to take this job.

If you feel you’re a fit for this position, please send your resume and a link to your reel to joeybarnes@wcbi.com