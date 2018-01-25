A Sprinkle of Trouble Expected for People Buying Fake Urine in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)- People wanting to pass a drug test, can now buy fake urine, but Mississippi lawmakers are fighting back with what they are calling, the “Urine Trouble” bill.

Republican Representative, Andy Gipson, says synthetic human urine products, are being sold in truck stops.

During a meeting of a State House Committee Thursday, Gipson, held up what he said was an $18.99 vial of liquid, that was sold just a few miles from the state capitol.

The Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers, is pushing the bill to ban fake urine.

The group’s director, Dan Gibson, says it’s a safety concern because drug tests should accurately reveal, whether truck drivers have dangerous chemicals in their bodies.

The bill passed a committee, and goes to the full house for consideration.