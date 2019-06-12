St. Louis Blues defeat Bruins to win first-ever Stanley Cup

By
CBS News
-
0

CBS News asks Facebook to remove “deep fake” video of Mark Zuckerberg

As of Wednesday evening, the fake video was still viewable, and Facebook said it had evaluated CBS’ claim and found no trademark violation

- Advertisement -

41M ago

St. Louis Blues defeat Bruins to win first-ever Stanley Cup

The victory gave the Blues a chance to avenge the 1970 NHL Final, when the Bruins swept the Blues

42M ago

Arrest made in homicide of transgender woman in Dallas

Police said the suspect is connected to Muhlaysia Booker’s death and is a person of interest in the death of another transgender woman, Chynal Lindsey

1H ago

Joe Biden confirms son Hunter remarried

Hunter, 49, made headlines in 2017 when he began dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau

3H ago

Protective layer of Willis Tower’s SkyDeck cracks under visitors’ feet

A video shot on the 103rd floor shows horrified visitors looking at the crack from the safety of the building

3H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE