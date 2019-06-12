CBS News asks Facebook to remove “deep fake” video of Mark Zuckerberg
As of Wednesday evening, the fake video was still viewable, and Facebook said it had evaluated CBS’ claim and found no trademark violation
- Advertisement -
41M ago
St. Louis Blues defeat Bruins to win first-ever Stanley Cup
The victory gave the Blues a chance to avenge the 1970 NHL Final, when the Bruins swept the Blues
42M ago
Arrest made in homicide of transgender woman in Dallas
Police said the suspect is connected to Muhlaysia Booker’s death and is a person of interest in the death of another transgender woman, Chynal Lindsey
1H ago
Joe Biden confirms son Hunter remarried
Hunter, 49, made headlines in 2017 when he began dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau
3H ago
Protective layer of Willis Tower’s SkyDeck cracks under visitors’ feet
A video shot on the 103rd floor shows horrified visitors looking at the crack from the safety of the building
3H ago