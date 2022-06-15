Starkivlle Oktibbeha School District drops uniform policy

Students will no longer have to wear specific colors or clothing styles.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District no longer have to wear uniforms.

At its June meeting, the Board of Trustees amended the dress code. The new policy removes uniform requirements for students in grades PreK-7.

So beginning this school year, students in grades PreK-7 will not be required to wear school colors, t-shirts, shirt styles, and other clothing specific student uniform requirements.

Students will however have to adhere to all dress code requirements as defined in the district’s dress code, including length of shorts, skirts/shorts.

Teachers and administrators are responsible for enforcing the dress code policy at their schools.