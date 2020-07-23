Starkville-Okitbbeha Consolidated Schools is mapping transportation plans

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is mapping transportation plans and things are looking a little different.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-To shuffling schedules and re-designing classrooms, local school districts are working on their bus routes to make sure students are safe on the ride to and from school.

Transportation Director Kelvin Gibson says they are going through a checklist before inviting students back on the bus.

“We’re going to go through all of the COVID-19 recommendations pertaining to cleanliness and disinfection. A normal day for us, which isn’t normal anymore, a normal day is going to make sure our buses are already swept clean and disinfected,” said Gibson.

Temperatures will be checked before loading and after each ride, a fogger will be used to eliminate germs.

“It will cover all the areas of the bus and places that we call high-touch areas. Also, we’re going to be using hand sanitizers as they load the bus. We’re going to have bus monitors that are going to be passing out masks to keep everyone safe,” said Gibson.

One of the biggest concerns is how children will be seated. Only one child is allowed per seat, however, family members in the same household are able to sit together.

“We will start loading children here up against the window then will place another child here up against the window. We will continue to do it throughout the bus as we load and as they reach the school building. We will start unloading from the front and that’s going to continue that space in a safe environment of social distancing on the school bus,” said Gibson.

Gibson says over 20 routes are listed for pickup. He’s developing a safe way to get students to their classes.

“That will allow me to actually consolidate some routes may be or be creative with the way we transport. Some areas are a high volume of students in apartment complexes and things like that. That challenge can be met by trying to consolidate some of the routes and really have defining numbers of students we’ll actually be working with,” said Gibson.

The district is still doing a headcount on how many students will ride the bus.

Gibson is encouraging parents to keep students at home if they are showing virus symptoms.

The district will continue to release more details as they are developed.