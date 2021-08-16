    One dead; one injured in Starkville Shooting

    STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

    Officers responded to Sandhill Arms on Sand Road just before 10 o’clock Sunday night.

    20-year-old Zavier Armstead and another person had been shot. Armstead died at the scene. The other victim, who has not been identified, is in the hospital.

    Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting.

    If you have information, contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. You can also use the anonymous tip system on the police department’s website.

