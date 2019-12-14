Clouds will continue to filter into the area this evening and through the day on Sunday. Showers and storms are likely through the day on Monday, and some of those could be on the strong to severe side. A cold front will bring in cooler and drier air for the middle of the week, but more showers are possible for Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and calm. Lows in the low 40s with light and variable winds.

SUNDAY: We may see a few peeks of sun in the morning, but much of the day will be mostly cloudy to overcast. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 70s. Showers are possible through the morning with storm activity developing into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with a primary threat of damaging winds and hail. However, an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Storms will exit the area by 11pm.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Clouds will linger through much of the day on Tuesday but we should see a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and back into the mid 50s on Thursday. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Some clouds will filter in as we get closer to the weekend. A few showers are possible on Friday and Saturday, but at this time, it doesn’t look like a big rain-maker. Highs will be in the low 50s.

