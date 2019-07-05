Strong hiring in June with 224,000 new jobs across U.S., 3.7% unemployment

Behind the scenes: Covering Ebola in a war zone
CBS News’ Debora Patta and her team went on assignment to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where danger lies behind the barrel of a militiaman’s gun and in a deadly virus
4H ago
Trouble with your teen? Try getting a pet
A growing body of research links pet ownership to the emotional wellbeing of children
22H ago
Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria without even touching water
Tyler King was at work in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, last week, when he noticed his left bicep starting to swell
Jul 4
Judge blocks Ohio “fetal heartbeat” abortion law
The ruling halts enforcement of the so-called heartbeat bill law that opponents argued would effectively ban the procedure
Jul 3
Are plant-based meats actually healthier than meat?
“Just because something says it’s plant-based doesn’t mean it’s healthy. So you do have to read the labels”
Jul 3