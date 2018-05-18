Sulligent Heart Transplantee Returns to a Homecoming

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – In October of 2017, a Sulligent High School student was given the news he needed a new heart.

After months of fundraisers, donations, and prayers, 9th grader, John Corbell is home from surgery with a new heart.

- Advertisement -

A reception was held at the high school for his return.

This is a prime example of a community coming together for a good cause.

For Corbell and his family, they’re happy to be home.

Students at Sulligent schools lined the streets to welcome one of their own, 9th grader John Corbell, who underwent a successful heart transplant surgery.

“The day that we came back to school, all of the kids, all of his classmates, and even kids that weren’t his classmates were coming into class saying ‘Miss Fields! Did you hear? John’s got his heart!’ You know, it was really exciting, very uplifting,” said Corbell’s Algebra teacher at Sulligent High School, Katie Fields.

For Corbell’s family, having him return without complications is a feeling of relief.

“We were nervous,” said Corbell’s aunt, Tina Clark. “We were worried, but we knew God would take care of him.”

Clark says despite the family’s concerns, John was fearless.

“Even when the surgeon asked him was he nervous, he said ‘No. I’m excited.’ You know, he was ready to feel good,” Clark said.

“He’s got such a loving personality,” Fields added. “All the kids are very receptive of him.”

After the surgery, Tina and her son went to visit John in Nashville.

“When he first heard his heartbeat, a normal heartbeat, to see him have pink cheeks and pink feet, you know, the things we take for granted, it was just overwhelming,” said Clark.

They went to one of the parks, and what happened next was, in Tina’s words, unbelievable.

“He ran,” she said excitedly. “He walked around the whole park. You know, he did get tired, but I told him. I said John I get tired.”

Coming back home, it was clear how much Corbell meant to his community.

“The community has just really come together and been really a big help for our family,” said Clark.

“We had kids coming in trying to find markers and posterboard to make signs,” said Fields. “They want him to know that they themselves, as individuals, are excited for him and are glad he’s going to be able to have a wonderful life.”

Corbell still has a road of recovery, adjusting to the new heart, and can’t be out of the house just yet.

When that time comes, he’ll have friends and family ready to receive him with open arms.