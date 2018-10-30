Sunny and Warm Tuesday; Storms Halloween night.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine and quite warm, with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Cloud cover begins to build a bit overnight, and lows only drop into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, but most of the day and early evening will be dry. High temperatures around 80°, and as of now the trick or treat forecast around here looks better, with storms for the most part holding off until after the prime-time candy hunting hours are over. Late overnight into Thursday morning, a line of storms will roll through our area. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging straight line winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. These storms push east out of our area some time Thursday morning, but lingering showers and storms are likely. Rainfall totals Wednesday and Thursday of 1-3″ are likely, with locally higher amounts possible. High temperatures much lower Thursday, in the upper 60s.

FRI-MON: A quieter pattern emerges, with just the chance for an isolated shower Friday night, Sunday afternoon and evening, and Monday. High temperatures in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.