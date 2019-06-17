Supreme Court avoids lesbian wedding cake dispute

Rare glimpse inside war-torn Syria: “The kids are all dead”
Syrian regime forces have begun a new bombing campaign, and there are fears that a full-scale offensive could be next
- Advertisement -
1H ago
Boeing CEO Muilenburg admits “mistake” in handling 737 warnings
A contrite chief exec said the company’s communication with regulators, customers and the public was “unacceptable”
1H ago
Magician feared dead as Houdini-inspired stunt goes wrong
“I asked him why he risked his life for magic,” local photographer says. “He smiled and said, ‘If I do it right, it’s magic. If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic.'”
2H ago
Iran says it will break key nuclear deal uranium limit in 10 days
But Tehran also says European nations can still save the accord
3H ago
Report urges travelers to get MMR vaccine due to European outbreak
According to data from the World Health Organization, 41,000 measles cases were reported from January to June 2018 across 53 European countries
7H ago