JACKSON (WCBI) – A record breaking day for Covid-19 in Mississippi. The number of new cases hit 1,775 Thursday. That’s the highest one day total of cases since tracking started in mid March. 48 Mississippians lost their lives in the latest reporting period. Total cases in the state now stands at 57,159 with deaths climbing to 1,611.

Here is the link to the latest MSDH information

