Suspect wanted for vehicle robbery in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect.
On Tuesday, May 13, officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a local business on Coley Road in reference to a vehicle burglary.
Surveillance footage from the business showed the suspect to be a male wearing a black shirt, light camo pants, and white shoes.
The suspect was believed to be traveling in a light colored Lexus SUV. The suspect allegedly stole items from a vehicle located in the parking lot of the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of NE MS or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.
Remember, Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.