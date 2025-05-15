Suspect wanted for vehicle robbery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

On Tuesday, May 13, officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a local business on Coley Road in reference to a vehicle burglary.

Surveillance footage from the business showed the suspect to be a male wearing a black shirt, light camo pants, and white shoes.

The suspect was believed to be traveling in a light colored Lexus SUV. The suspect allegedly stole items from a vehicle located in the parking lot of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of NE MS or download the P3 Tip App to leave a tip.

Remember, Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.

