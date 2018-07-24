Suspected stabber on the run in Chickasaw County, victim recovering

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston Police search for a stabbing suspect, with a victim in recovery.

Police are looking for Sammy Wofford, who’s accused of stabbing someone at a residence on Talitha Street.

An investigator with HPD said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived the victim said he had been stabbed by Wofford.

He’s wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is believed to be in the Chickasaw County area.

The victim suffered a single stab wound and is in recovery.

If you know anything, call the Houston Police Department at 662-456-2554.