Teen arrested in Monroe County shooting investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Monroe County Deputies say a teenager is charged in connection to a weekend shooting.

Tadarious McIntosh, 19, from Pontotoc is being charged with three counts of Assault-Aggravated with a Deadly Weapon.

- Advertisement -

Bond for McIntosh has not been set.

Deputies were called to check out a noise complaint at a cabin on Old Houston Road.

This was near Aberdeen, early Saturday morning.

Before they arrived, investigators say shots were fired and three people were injured.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says more arrests are expected.