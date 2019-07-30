Teen surfer bitten by shark off Florida shrugs it off

New Smyrna Beach, Fla. – An 18 year old bitten by a shark while surfing here Monday afternoon was taking it in stride, reports CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV. The beach patrol said it was the second reported shark attack in Volusia County in three days and sixth this year.

The teen, from Indian Harbor Beach, was surfing near a jetty around 1:30 p.m. Authorities said he was in waist-deep water when he was bitten on the hand.

He refused to be taken to a hospital and chose to seek medical attention himself.

Reed Zipperer, 18, told WKMG he was with friends and “went to paddle, and it just like, just bit me and I looked at it. Like three deep gashes. Like, sick, man.”

“On the way here, we were talking like, all about sharks.”

Reed Zipperer, 18, after leaving hospital where he got 19 stitches to close wounds from shake bite at New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on July 29, 2019 WKMG-TV

Zipperer said that after he was bitten, he got out of the water and went to a lifeguard, who wrapped his wound. He then had his friends drive him to the hospital.

“There’s a lot of bait in the water. The water is super murky and like, I don’t blame him. My hand probably looks yummy to them. I would do the same thing,” said Zipperer.

He said he needed 19 stitches but avoided any ligament tears.

“When there’s good waves, there’s good waves. You just got to risk it man,” said Zipperer. “Hoping there’s a sick scar maybe.”

A friend who was with him was also bitten by a shark, several years ago.’

“It’s kind of crazy because I came back out here with my buddy Reed and it’s, like, the same thing happened. It definitely shows how many sharks are out here,” said Jonathan Wallhauser.

On Saturday, a 49-year-old was bitten on the leg by a shark while boogie boarding in Volusia County.