Tennessee man jailed on sexual battery charge

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – A Tennessee man is being held on a $100,000 bond following his arrest on sexual battery charges.

24 year old Malik Aziz Mingo was picked up by Oktibbeha County deputies after the victim came forward with the complaint.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with any knowledge of this case or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 330-323-2421, the OCSD Investigations Unit at 662-324-8484 or the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.