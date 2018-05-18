Texas police responding to reports of shooter at high school – live updates

SANTA FE, Texas — Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert Friday morning saying Santa Fe High School has been placed on lockdown.

SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active… Posted by Santa Fe ISD – Official Site on Friday, May 18, 2018

Galveston County sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson says units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

According to a law enforcement official, the FBI is responding to offer assistance, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on social media that it was also responding to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

A mother said that a police officer told her that the shooting happened in an art classroom, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

A parent told KHOU-TV that some students were evacuated to an auto shop near the campus.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.