Theatre in Amory to host soft opening this weekend

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – After being closed for more than a year, the Elkin Theatre in Aberdeen will be back open this weekend.

The owners are calling it a “soft opening” and plan to show classic films to attract audiences on the weekends throughout the month of May.

The theatre will show “Jaws” this Saturday at 7 pm. On May 22nd the feature will be “Back to the Future” on May 29th “E.T.”

The management says these showings will help them to determine if there is enough demand to resume a normal schedule.