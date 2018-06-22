This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 24)

COVER STORY: Summer Fridays

A few years ago, about 20 percent of companies offered their staff Summer Fridays, where employees would work a little later on Monday through Thursday before taking a three-day weekend. Now, more than 40 percent of companies offer this summer perk. And it’s not just out of the goodness of their hearts – companies find that the gift of time and an improved work/life balance builds loyalty and makes employees more committed to their organization. Conor Knighton reports on how some workers are spending their Summer Fridays far from work. (Originally broadcast July 30, 2017.)

ALMANAC: The DuPonts

HISTORY: The Tenement Museum

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …” stated the poem by Emma Lazarus about America’s promise. Matha Teichner visits New York’s Tenement Museum, which has recreated apartments representing several decades of the immigrant experience as lived by the millions who came from the Old World looking for a new life.

MUSIC: David Bowie: An artist of sound and vision

Music pioneer, fashion icon, gender-bending rebel … David Bowie was all of those things. And what he was is the subject of a record breaking exhibit now at the Brooklyn Museum, entitled “David Bowie Is.” Serena Altschul pays a visit, and also talks with Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti.

GALLERY: A David Bowie discography

GALLERY: David Bowie 1947-2016

HARTMAN: Lunch lady



MOVIES: Todd Fisher

It was a painful loss for movie fans when actress and screenwriter Carrie Fisher and her mother, Oscar-nominated actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away within hours of one another in December 2016. But no one would have felt the pain more acutely than Todd Fisher, who writes about his sister Carrie and mother Debbie in his new memoir, “My Girls.” Tracy Smith sits down with Fisher to discuss a lifetime in the orbit of two irrepressible Hollywood stars.

READ A BOOK EXCERPT: “My Girls”

GALLERY: Debbie Reynolds 1932-2016

GALLERY: Carrie Fisher 1956-2016

For more info:



OPINION: Jim Gaffigan on names

INCARCERATION: Voices from “The Q”

In this special two-part report, “Sunday Morning” special contributor Ted Koppel goes inside San Quentin State Prison, to which inmates are now applying to get in, due to its innovative programs aimed at helping convicts upon their release. From college courses to a prison newspaper and the wildly popular podcast, “Ear Hustle,” produced by the inmates themselves, “The Q,” as its known, is no providing hope – even to those sentenced 50 years to life – that there will be life beyond prison.

CALENDAR: Week of June 25

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Bison

Make Music Day

MUSIC: Make Music Day celebrates the musician in everyone | Watch Video

More than 4,500 concerts and interactive events will be held across the country on June 21, inviting musicians and music lovers to play together.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mementos at the Wall (Video)

It is among America’s most visited and most poignant sites: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. From the day it was dedicated in 1982, “The Wall” has touched people so profoundly that a remarkable tradition began: Visitors would leave behind intensely personal messages and mementos, which are carefully collected each day by a National Park Service ranger. Correspondent Sharyl Attkisson reports. (Originally broadcast May 28, 2000.)



