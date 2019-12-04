Three men detained by ICE after possible kidnapping in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) – Three men investigators say were in the country illegally have been arrested on kidnapping charges in Lauderdale County.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says a woman called 911 and claimed she was being held against her will in the back of a car by three men.
Jose Martinez, Jeronimo Martinez and Juan Lugo were all charged with kidnapping.
The victim told investigators she thought the men were going to give her a ride to a new job up north, but says she was and held against her will.
The victim was able to call for help after one of the men left their phone in the car while stopping at a convenience store in Toomsuba.
Calhoun says the three were in the U.S. illegally and have been detained by ICE.
