Three people charged with Aggravated Assault in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case in Webster County leads to a verdict, mistrial, and continued trial for aggravated assault.

William Brooks was found guilty in Webster County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, three people, William Brooks, his wife Amanda Brackin, and Amanda Bryan Bigham, were charged with aggravated assault of Bigham’s husband.

Bigham is accused of bringing two men and Amanda Brackin to the victim’s home, where they allegedly assaulted the victim with a baseball bat.

The victim was later discovered by his daughter.

Brooks was found guilty of felony aggravated assault and will serve 20 years.

Brackin’s case resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Bigham will go back to trial in June during the next circuit court session.

The other male suspect involved in the attack has not been identified or charged at this time.”

