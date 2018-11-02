Time’s Up CEO talks “stunning” Google walkout, room for redemption

Thousands of Google employees left work Thursday to protest revelations in a New York Times report that Google protected three executives accused of sexual misconduct and paid large severance to two of them. This is the latest protest in the year of the Me Too movement. The nationwide action also led to the creation of Time’s Up, an organization that “insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds.” Lisa Border, first president and CEO of Time’s Up, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the latest protest and what has to happen next.