Trump pardons Aliceville, Alabama inmate following Kardashian meeting

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Following last week’s meeting between President Trump and Kim Kardashian-West, an Aliceville inmate is now pardoned.

Alice Marie Johnson, 63, has spent 21 years behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution.

Johnson was serving a life sentence for her first offense, a non-violent drug charge.

Her warden, case manager, and vocational training instructor also all wrote letters in support of the pardon.

The Kardashian tweeted out thanks to the president and Jared Kushner for “all the compassion and countless hours spent on this effort.”