Trump rips “wacky” Omarosa, calling her “vicious” and “not smart”

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to tear into fired top White House aide and former “Apprentice” show contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman. The criticism comes amid her claims that she has secret recordings of West Wing conversations — including a conversation inside the Situation Room.

Manigault Newman, who was dramatically fired from the West Wing last year by chief of staff John Kelly, claims she has a recording of the conversation of Kelly attempting to fire her, as well a recordings of conversations with the president. She appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” which played portions of the conversation she said she had with Kelly and was taped inside the Situation Room. It was unclear how Manigault Newman, if her story is true, managed to get a cell phone into the Situation Room.

Mr. Trump hit back at the former “Apprentice” contestant’s claims on Monday, saying she “begged” him for a job, in tears. According to July 2017 White House records, she earned $179,700 a year during her time in the West Wing.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard….really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

The White House has condemned the former “Apprentice” star previously, and the Republican National Committee blasted her on Twitter over the weekend.

But it was the president who decided to hire her in the first place.

A former White House official told CBS News Manigault Newman has been a problem since before she officially went off the White House payroll in January. She had personal access to the president, and could just call him, the official said — and could not be kept from a job, despite the efforts of many.