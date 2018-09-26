Trump’s election motivated “Murphy Brown” reboot, Candice Bergen says

CBS’ reboot of “Murphy Brown” is one of fall’s most highly anticipated shows. The hit comedy first aired in 1988, starring Candice Bergen as a tough-talking TV journalist. The show was considered groundbreaking for its portrayal of a career-focused, independent woman. The way the series tackled issues like politics and family values left a lasting impact on our culture. Candice Bergen and Faith Ford join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the legacy of the series and how politics plays into today’s version of the show.