Tupelo faces burglary charges after allegedly stealing a car key

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car key.

On March 4, Tupelo Police Officers responded to 2302 South Thomas Street, Capital Bedding Healthcare in reference to a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they were told that a key fob had been stolen.

After further investigation, Martavius Dillard was arrested and charged with one count of Burglary of a Vehicle.

Dillard was ordered to be held on $2,500 bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.