A Tupelo Food Blogger

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teacher and housewife is helping others see the value of posting recipes and other nutritional information on social media.

Tupelo resident Lauren McElwain is making a presentation this weekend in New Orleans at the International Food Bloggers Conference.

McElwain started a popular Instagram Page called “Cooking As A First Language.”

She recently talked about the community page during a meeting of the Tupelo Satellite Rotary Club at the Farmhouse.

She says interest in sharing recipes and other cultural information on social media kicked into high gear when Toyota came to the area.

“We posted pictures on social media, and from then it kind of blew up. Everybody said, ‘Ask me next time. When are you doing that next time.’ And so, we had more people from other cultures offer to teach a class and everybody has been really excited about it,” says McElwain.

Members of Cooking As A First Language meet once a month at the Tupelo Wellness Center.

Information on those meetings is posted on the group’s Instagram Page.