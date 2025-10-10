Tupelo Joyner Elementary School participates in National Walk to School Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents, teachers, and students at Tupelo’s Joyner Elementary put on their walking shoes this morning for a fun, annual event.

As part of “National Walk to School Day,” students and parents met at Oak Ridge Christian Church, and after having some sugary snacks and getting inspiration from Tupelo Middle School cheerleaders, everyone walked to Joyner Elementary.

National Walk to School Day promotes healthy lifestyles and is also a chance for parents, students, and teachers to enjoy a special time, walking to school.

And this year’s Walk to School Day is extra special.

“Joyner Elementary is one of the schools that has the privilege of getting to participate in National Walk to School Day, and this year is extremely special because it is during Homecoming Week. So we are filled with Mardi Gras fun, from morning to night, and excited to launch at Oak Ridge Christian Church, where our families, friends, and PTO, along with TMS Cheerleaders, are looking forward to a great start for National Walk to School Day,” said Joyner Elementary Principal Kim Foster.

Tupelo’s Homecoming Parade takes place this afternoon along Main Street downtown.

