Tupelo man won’t get a third chance

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man already out on bond for Assault on a Police Officer is accused of doubling down on the offense.

Around 8:30 Monday morning, Tupelo Police pulled William Earnest Westmoreland over for a traffic violation on McCullough Boulevard near Adams Farm Road.

Officers tried to have Westmoreland exit his vehicle, but he reportedly refused.

When they tried to remove him from the vehicle, police say he began a physical confrontation with the two officers, and reportedly tried to grab an officer’s sidearm.

The officers tased Westmoreland with little effect.

With the help of bystanders, the officers were able to handcuff Westmoreland.

One of the officers was injured during the incident, and was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

That officer is going to need follow-up treatment for a back injury.

A search of the vehicle turned up suspected Marijuana and THC Edibles

Westmoreland was cleared by medics and booked into the Lee County Jail for Felony Assault on a Police Officer.

Since, Westmoreland was already out on bond from Tupelo Municipal Court for a June Assault on a Police Officer Charge involving a Tupelo Officer, he was ordered to be held without bond.