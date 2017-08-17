Tupelo Officer Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police Officer Tyler Cook is seeking a summary judgement in the civil suit filed by the family of Antwun “Ronnie”Shumpert.

The request made public Thursday says Shumpert’s family does not present enough evidence to prove he used excessive force or violated police procedures when he shot Shumpert to death during a pursuit in July 2016. The filing contains Cook’s first hand account of the night. The Tupelo policeman, who remains on the force, says he spotted Shumpert in the crawl space of a home and sent his canine Alec under the home to try and subdue Shumpert. Cook’s testimony says he did give Alec the bite command and the dog did bite Shumpert in the arm while Shumpert was slamming the dogs head against the beams under the home. Cook says Shumpert then came from under a house and tackled him then started beating him. Cook says he was hit so hard he started seeing stars and that’s when he pulled his gun and shot Shumpert. The motion for summary judgement also contains an independent pathology report paid for by Cook’s defense team. That report shows Shumpert was hit four times in the shoulder, chest, abdomen and groin area. The doctor says none of those wounds were instantly fatal by themselves and the wound to the chest caused massive bleeding which caused Shumpert’s death. The pathologist report does contradict Cook’s deposition in one area in that he did not see any evidence of a dog bite in the records he examined. The court filing only presents one side of a legal argument. Attorney’s for the Shumpert family will be allowed to file opposition to the request before a judge makes a ruling on whether the case will be dismissed or continue to trial.