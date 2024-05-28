Tupelo police make shooting arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police make an arrest in connection with an April shooting.

Shamarious Gardner, 23, of Okolona is charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling and one count of aggravated assault.

Investigators say the shooting happened on April 1st on Forbes Lane.

One person was shot in the leg. Two apartments were also damaged by gunfire.

Right now, Gardner is being held without bond.