Tupelo police need help locating woman missing since last week

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

34-year-old Kathryn Nicole Kennedy was last seen a week ago, Wednesday, May 3 at 3400 McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

She could be driving a Gray, 2013 Ford Escape with Lee County license plate LEE3147.

If you know where Kathryn Kennedy is or could be, call Tupelo Police or your local law enforcement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter